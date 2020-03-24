|
|
Johnnie Faye Levandowski of Mountain Top, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020.
She was born Oct. 1, 1937, in Centre, Cherokee County, Ala., to the late Bert Brashier and Minnie Shearl Brashier of Centre, Ala.
She was a 1955 graduate of Hokes Bluff High School, Hokes Bluff, Ala.
Johnnie was preceded in death by her best friend and loving husband, Paul L. Levandowski, January 2013; her only son, Stanley D. McCoy, September 2012; her daughter, Pamela D. Zeigler, November 2018; her parents; and by 11 brother and sisters.
Johnnie is survived by her daughters, Cynthia F. Stevenson, Crofton, Md., Caroline M. Middleton, White Haven; her daughter-in-law, Patricia McCoy, Dunmore; and her brother and sister-in-law, Sammy and Becky Scott, Centre, Ala.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jamie L. Chambers, Havre, Mont.; Charles JE. Middleton, Mountain Top; Kylie F. Stevenson, Crofton, Md.; Meghan A. Middleton, West Hazleton; Lexa A. Stevenson, Crofton, Md.; Michael C. Middleton, Mountain Top; Logan A. McCoy, Dunmore; James Luminella, Mountain Top; and Austyn A. Attardo, White Haven; as well as five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
Johnnie worked as an office manager for her husband, Paul, who was a financial advisor for Ameriprise Financial Services.
Johnnie loved her dog, Ben, and to travel, fish, read, learn new things, cook and bake, country music and she loved to watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
Johnnie and her family would like to give a special thank you to her long time physician, Marnetta Bradford, Dr. James Brady and his staff, and to all the doctors and nurses at Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center, Philadelphia, for their excellent and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, Johnnie would like donations to be made to Penn Medicine, Abramson Cancer Center for the continued research of cancer and to help other cancer patients. Donations can be made at Giving to Penn, https://giving.apps.upenn.edu.
Due to the recent COVID-19 epidemic, there will be no open to the public viewing.
Friends are welcome to attend the funeral services at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary's Cemetery (Hanover Twp.), Wilkes-Barre.
Arrangements are by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 24, 2020