Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Hensley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny C. Hensley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny C. Hensley Obituary
Johnny C. Hensley, 72, formerly of Duryea, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter.

Born in Marshall, N.C., on March 9, 1947, he was a son of the late Chester C. and Leta Baldwin Hensley.

Johnny loved watching movies and sports; especially high school football and college basketball. He enjoyed music and played in the Smoky Mountain Rangers at Rocky Glen Park. He was a gun slinger in a cowboy show at the park and also worked at the sister park, Ghost Town in the Sky, Maggie Valley, N.C. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Alice E. Concert, who passed away May 28, 2015; infant daughters, Alicia and April, who passed away Nov. 27, 1979.

Surviving are his loving daughters, Lisa Orth and her husband, Matthew, Duryea; Crystal Guerin and her husband, Robert, Hughestown; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ryleigh and Kaci; brothers, Robert, Mallie and Arthur; and sisters, Frances and Virginia, all of North Carolina.

A celebration of life service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in Bethel United Methodist Church, 530 Main St., Avoca, with the Rev. David Walker, pastor, officiating.

Friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Avoca.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.