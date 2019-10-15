|
Johnny C. Hensley, 72, formerly of Duryea, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter.
Born in Marshall, N.C., on March 9, 1947, he was a son of the late Chester C. and Leta Baldwin Hensley.
Johnny loved watching movies and sports; especially high school football and college basketball. He enjoyed music and played in the Smoky Mountain Rangers at Rocky Glen Park. He was a gun slinger in a cowboy show at the park and also worked at the sister park, Ghost Town in the Sky, Maggie Valley, N.C. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Alice E. Concert, who passed away May 28, 2015; infant daughters, Alicia and April, who passed away Nov. 27, 1979.
Surviving are his loving daughters, Lisa Orth and her husband, Matthew, Duryea; Crystal Guerin and her husband, Robert, Hughestown; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ryleigh and Kaci; brothers, Robert, Mallie and Arthur; and sisters, Frances and Virginia, all of North Carolina.
A celebration of life service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in Bethel United Methodist Church, 530 Main St., Avoca, with the Rev. David Walker, pastor, officiating.
Friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Avoca.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 15, 2019