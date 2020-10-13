Home

GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Jon W. Hicks


1996 - 2020
Jon W. Hicks Obituary

Jon W. Hicks "Little Jon", 24, of Jenkins Twp., passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Born June 12, 1996, in New Brunswick, N.J., he was the son of Jon Hicks Sr. and Kelly Shamro Hicks.

Jon was a high school graduate who enjoyed skateboarding, playing his guitar, listening to music, drawing, playing video games and hanging out with his brother, Alex.

Also surviving, in addition to his parents and stepmother, Wendy, are companion and soon-to-be mother of their newborn son, McKayla Haines; his brothers, Alex Hicks; Kurt Dimoski; and Julian Gonzalez; maternal grandparents, John and wife, JoAnn Shamro; paternal grandparents, John and wife, Carol Hicks. Also, uncle, Johnny; and uncle, Jim; aunts, Tami, Teri, Cheryl and Stefanie; cousins, Brooke, Matt, Kayla and Ronnie; along with many other cousins. Additionally, Jon is survived by his pride and joy that he raised since a pup, his dog, CHURCH.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

Calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Those who plan on attending are required to wear a mask at all times while in the facility. Also, capacity will be limited to meet CDC guidelines. Please do your best to pay your respects in a timely fashion so all attendees can pay their respects within the allotted time.

For further information or to express your condolences to Jon's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.


