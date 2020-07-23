Home

Jonelle Evelyn Morton


1975 - 2020
Jonelle Evelyn Morton Obituary

Jonelle Evelyn Morton, 44, of Noxen, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at home.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 17, 1975, and was the daughter of Thomas and Geraldine Hettesheimer Kasson, Noxen.

Jonelle graduated from Tunkhannock High School in 1994 and later became a phlebotomist. She was a fun-loving person.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by husband, Sean Morton; sons, Darius Neberdosy; Dominick Morton; and Jayden Coole; daughter, Hannah Coole; sisters, Brooke Kasson and Liza Kasson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

At her request, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., Pikes Creek. Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


