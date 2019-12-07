|
Jordan Patrick Oliver, 20, of Nanticoke, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Born on July 2, 1999, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Cathy Mantush and Sean Oliver, and brother of Seanna and Savannah Oliver.
He enjoyed spending much of his time in the outdoors, fishing, riding quads and dirt bikes. He also loved spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by parents, Sean Oliver and Cathy Mantush; sisters, Seanna and Savannah Oliver; nephew, Brantley; great-grandmother, Janet Yourglivch; grandparents, Catherine and John Dominick; aunt, Lori Mantush; and cousins, Elsie, Hannah and Mark.
He was preceded in death by grandfather Patrick Leo Mantush and grandmother Betty Jo Mantush.
"Perhaps passing through the gates of death is like passing quietly through the gate in a pasture fence. On the other side, you keep walking, without the need to look back. No shock, no drama, just the lifting of a plank or two in a simple wooden gate in a clearing. Neither pain, nor floods of light, nor great voices, but just the silent crossing of a meadow." - A Soldier of the Great War, Mark Helprin
Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 7, 2019