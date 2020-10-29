Home

Joseph A. August, 77, of Hanover Twp., passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Verostek August. Joe served proudly as a Hanover Twp. police officer for 28 years, prior to retirement. He also enjoyed driving for Churnetski Transportation for 48 years. Being a man of great faith, he was a member of Holy Family Parish, Sugar Notch. Joe was also a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Police, treasurer of the SLPOA and a member of the Odd Fellows Askam Lodge.

Joe will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 58 years, Noreen Smith August; son, Joseph and wife, Phyllis; daughter, Donna Stair and husband, Dean; grandchildren, Kadi and husband, Jamie; Dean and wife, Marcy; Kyle and fiancée, Nicole; and Joseph Jr.; great-grandchildren, Julia and Natalie. He is also survived by his brother, Andy and wife, Sue; nieces and nephews; and beloved canine companions, Sage and Lacey.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral was held Thursday from Lehman Family Funeral Service, Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Leo/Holy Rosary Church. The Rev. Vincent Dang, his pastor and friend, officiated.

Interment was held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for information.


