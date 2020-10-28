Home

McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Joseph A. Brown Sr.

Joseph A. Brown Sr. Obituary

Joseph A. Brown Sr., 66, of Wilkes-Barre, peacefully passed away at his home Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Born Oct. 22, 1954, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of Rebecca Gilroy Brown Rushton and the late John W. Brown Jr.

Joe retired as the owner-operator of Joseph Brown Trucking.

The quintessential family man, he was a hard-working, caring and loving person who found his greatest joy in helping others with their needs. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren and the host of surrogate children he accumulated over the years.

A daughter, Elizabeth; sister, Rebecca Grohowski; and brother, John "Whitey" Brown, preceded him in death.

Joe will be greatly missed by his mother; wife of 46 years, the former Christine Lingle; children, Nicole and her husband, David Staniecki, Plymouth; Jolene and her husband, Jeremy Huhn, Dupont; and Joseph A. Brown Jr. and his wife, Samantha, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, John, Dominic, Vanessa, Elizabeth, Olivia, Rebecca, Tylor, Makayla and Jeremy Jr.; sisters, Josephine Johnson Fox and her husband, Ken, Hanover Twp.; and Gwen Pezzella and her husband, Bill, Nanticoke; and nieces, nephews other family and friends.

Celebration of Joe's Life will be held with visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial donations may be made to Joe's family.

Share memories and condolences with Joe's family at www.mjmclaughlin.com.


