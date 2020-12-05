Home

Joseph A. (Jack) Chodnicki

Joseph A. (Jack) Chodnicki Obituary

Joseph A. (Jack) Chodnicki, 73, of Pittston, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Pruss Chodnicki. Joseph was a graduate of St. John's High School, Pittston, and Dyke School of Business, Cleveland, Ohio, and prior to his retirement, he was employed by the former Old Forge Bank, Duryea.

He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.

Joseph was a member of the Duryea Lions Club and the former Pittston Antler and Gill Club. He enjoyed spending with his family, fishing, hunting and playing the lottery.

He was preceded in death by cousins, the Rev. Joseph Orloski and Atty. Richard Orloski; sister and brother in law, Antoinette and Thomas Ciannilli; and sister-in-law, Rita Calabrese.

Surviving are his wife, the former Grace Calabrese; son, Peter Joseph Chodnicki Sr. and his fiancee, Nichole Prebish, Pittston; grandson, Peter Joseph Chodnicki Jr., Pittston; step-grandson, Jaidin Morgans, Pittston; brother, Bruce Chodnicki and his partner, Jerry, Scranton; brother, Kenneth Chodnicki, Duryea; cousin, Dr. Joan Orloski, Duryea; cousin, Karen Orloski, Duryea; sister-in-law, Fran Rich and her husband, Paul, Exeter; brother-in-law, Sam Calabrese, Pittston; brother-in-law, Charles Calabrese, Pittston and his family; neighbors and good friends

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. To leave an online condolence for Joseph's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.


