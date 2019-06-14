Home

Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
127 Stephenson Street
Duryea, PA
View Map
Joseph A. Fahey Obituary
Joseph A. Fahey, 86, of Duryea, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his home.

Born in Old Forge, he was the son of the late William and Florence Ormstrom Fahey.

Joe was a graduate of Old Forge High School, Johnson School of Technology and served in the United States Air Force during World War II and Korea.

He was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea. Joe was a former council member for Duryea Borough, baseball and basketball coach for area leagues and a PIAA official.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward, Arthur, James, Thomas, William and Robert; and sisters, Florence Fahey, Janet Lizonitz, Catherine Checho and Winifred Ianuzzo.

Surviving are Joe's wife, the former Ann Humenansky Fahey; son, Joseph Fahey and his wife, Monica, Heathsville, Va.; son, Jeffrey Fahey, Duryea; grandson, Matthew Fahey; grandson, Ryan Fahey; grandson, Christian Scott Fahey; granddaughter, Margo Shea Fahey; grandson, Shaun Patrick Fahey; great-granddaughter, Hailey Grace Fahey; great-grandson, Hayden Matthew Fahey; sister, Ruth Rosser, Old Forge; sister, Louise Amy Faulkner, Florida; brother, Leroy Fahey and his wife, Ruth Ann, Texas; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Duryea. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.

Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, an Amedisys Company, 366 N. Main St., Taylor, PA 18517.

To leave a condolence for Joe's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 14, 2019
