Joseph A. Lloyd, 76, of Cape Coral, Fla., and Johnstown, Colo., passed away Feb. 16, 2019, at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Fla.
He was born Jan. 31, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre to parents William Lloyd and Anna Karasinski, and grew up in Larksville.
Joe is survived by his wife, Analiza Lloyd; children, Matthew Lloyd, Loveland, Colo.; Kelley Lloyd Zwisler and husband, Michael, Hugo, Minn.; Michael Lloyd and wife, Emily, Aurora, Colo.; three grandchildren, Cooper Zwisler, Gavin Lloyd and Dawson Lloyd. Siblings include Patricia Tomko and husband, Larry, Courtdale; Maureen Lloyd (deceased); William J. Lloyd and wife, Kathleen, Firestone, Colo.; Thomas Lloyd and wife, Diane, Longmont, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Joe served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He was employed for many years by Longmont United Hospital as a certified nurse anesthetist. When he was not working, he enjoyed fishing and family affairs, especially lunches at Santiago's restaurant. He was an avid Colorado Buffaloes football fan and loved watching football.
Joe will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.
Donations may be made in memory of Joe to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, Florida, 33908.
Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family in Colorado.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 7, 2019