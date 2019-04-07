Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph A. Lloyd. View Sign

Joseph A. Lloyd, 76, of Cape Coral, Fla., and Johnstown, Colo., passed away Feb. 16, 2019, at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Fla.



He was born Jan. 31, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre to parents William Lloyd and Anna Karasinski, and grew up in Larksville.



Joe is survived by his wife, Analiza Lloyd; children, Matthew Lloyd, Loveland, Colo.; Kelley Lloyd Zwisler and husband, Michael, Hugo, Minn.; Michael Lloyd and wife, Emily, Aurora, Colo.; three grandchildren, Cooper Zwisler, Gavin Lloyd and Dawson Lloyd. Siblings include Patricia Tomko and husband, Larry, Courtdale; Maureen Lloyd (deceased); William J. Lloyd and wife, Kathleen, Firestone, Colo.; Thomas Lloyd and wife, Diane, Longmont, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.



Joe served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He was employed for many years by Longmont United Hospital as a certified nurse anesthetist. When he was not working, he enjoyed fishing and family affairs, especially lunches at Santiago's restaurant. He was an avid Colorado Buffaloes football fan and loved watching football.



Joe will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.



Donations may be made in memory of Joe to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, Florida, 33908.



Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family in Colorado.





Joseph A. Lloyd, 76, of Cape Coral, Fla., and Johnstown, Colo., passed away Feb. 16, 2019, at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Fla.He was born Jan. 31, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre to parents William Lloyd and Anna Karasinski, and grew up in Larksville.Joe is survived by his wife, Analiza Lloyd; children, Matthew Lloyd, Loveland, Colo.; Kelley Lloyd Zwisler and husband, Michael, Hugo, Minn.; Michael Lloyd and wife, Emily, Aurora, Colo.; three grandchildren, Cooper Zwisler, Gavin Lloyd and Dawson Lloyd. Siblings include Patricia Tomko and husband, Larry, Courtdale; Maureen Lloyd (deceased); William J. Lloyd and wife, Kathleen, Firestone, Colo.; Thomas Lloyd and wife, Diane, Longmont, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.Joe served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He was employed for many years by Longmont United Hospital as a certified nurse anesthetist. When he was not working, he enjoyed fishing and family affairs, especially lunches at Santiago's restaurant. He was an avid Colorado Buffaloes football fan and loved watching football.Joe will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.Donations may be made in memory of Joe to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, Florida, 33908.Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family in Colorado. Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close