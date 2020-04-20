|
Joseph A. Mayerski, 88, of Pringle, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, April 18, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Larksville, he was the son of the late Peter and Justina Semanek Mayerski and was a graduate of Edwardsville High School, Class of 1949. He proudly served his country as an MP in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict and was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Joe worked for Bridon-American, prior to retiring. He was an avid Norte Dame, Cleveland Indians and Browns sports fan. He loved listening to polkas and sitting on his backporch just enjoying nature. Joe also enjoyed watching bowling and golf. He was a member and usher of the former St. Anthony's Church, Larksville, and of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Madalyn Podolak Mayerski; and brothers, George and John Mayerski.
Joe is survived by five children, Joseph P. (Tina) Mayerski, Pringle; Michael Mayerski, Yatesville; Sharon (Ron) Reino, Luzerne; Linda (Fred) Sickler, Pittston; Sandy (Brian) Chervenitski, Shavertown; eight grandchildren, Jeremy, Joshua, and Nicole Mayerski, Ryan and Christian Reino, Alexi, Zachary and Justin Chervenitski. He is also survived by his two sisters, Helen (Joe) Niznik and Mary Ann Suda, in-laws, Andrea Mayerski, Patricia (Ron) Jones, Paul (Cathy) Podolak; many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be a public memorial service and memorial mass at a time to be announced, when state guidelines permit. Arrangements are by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.
To leave the family a condolence or for information, visit the funeral home website at www.StrishFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 20, 2020