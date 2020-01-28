Home

McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 AM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
Church of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception
Joseph A. Melluzzo Obituary
Joseph A. Melluzzo, 77, of Laurel Run, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Born Sept. 6, 1942, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Salvatore and Louise LaMooney Melluzzo.

A graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Joe studied electrical engineering at Wilkes University.

Joe honorably served our country as a Specialist 4 of the Army during the Vietnam era. His studies and training in avionics led to a great interest in aviation which followed him through life.

Joe worked for Lockheed in Hawaii for a few years. Upon his return to Wilkes-Barre, he accepted a position with RCA's semiconductor operations in Mountain Top and continued through its acquisitions before retiring from Fairchild.

Joe was a member of the Parish of Our Lady of Fatima and communicant at the Church of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception. His greatest love was his family.

A sister, Lucy Eckenrode, preceded him in death.

Joe will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Barbara Lenhart; daughter, Gina, her husband, Salvatore Giardina, and their children, Nicholas and Marissa, Exeter; son, Joseph Melluzzo, Owego, N.Y.; brother, Anthony Melluzzo, Connecticut; sister, Rosina Russ, Wilkes-Barre; and nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

A celebration of Joe's life will begin with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there with gathering at 8:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the Church of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception.

Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to .

Memories and condolences may be shared with Joe's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 28, 2020
