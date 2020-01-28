|
Joseph A. Melluzzo, 77, of Laurel Run, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Born Sept. 6, 1942, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Salvatore and Louise LaMooney Melluzzo.
A graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Joe studied electrical engineering at Wilkes University.
Joe honorably served our country as a Specialist 4 of the Army during the Vietnam era. His studies and training in avionics led to a great interest in aviation which followed him through life.
Joe worked for Lockheed in Hawaii for a few years. Upon his return to Wilkes-Barre, he accepted a position with RCA's semiconductor operations in Mountain Top and continued through its acquisitions before retiring from Fairchild.
Joe was a member of the Parish of Our Lady of Fatima and communicant at the Church of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception. His greatest love was his family.
A sister, Lucy Eckenrode, preceded him in death.
Joe will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Barbara Lenhart; daughter, Gina, her husband, Salvatore Giardina, and their children, Nicholas and Marissa, Exeter; son, Joseph Melluzzo, Owego, N.Y.; brother, Anthony Melluzzo, Connecticut; sister, Rosina Russ, Wilkes-Barre; and nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
A celebration of Joe's life will begin with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there with gathering at 8:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the Church of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception.
Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 28, 2020