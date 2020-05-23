Home

Joseph A. Parri

Joseph A. Parri Obituary
Joseph A. Parri, 52, of Danville, passed away at his home Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Harry and Sharon Toole Parri of Wilkes-Barre.

He was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, Class of 1985. Joseph lived and worked in Danville for the last 29 years.

Joseph was a kindhearted young man who loved his family, cooking and sports, especially Notre Dame. He was an avid golfer and loved playing with his son, Adam, and brother, Thomas.

Joseph was also an active volunteer with Bundles of Blessings, a non-profit organization that provides diapers for needy families.

In addition to his parents, Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Danielle; daughter, Kayla; son, Adam and his wife, Cathy; and the love of his life, his granddaughter, Stella; brother, Thomas and his wife, Carrie; brother-in-law, Todd Remley; and nieces, Hannah and Olivia; and several aunts and cousins.

Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 23, 2020
