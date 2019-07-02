|
|
Joseph A. Sitar, of Swoyersville, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care, where he had been a guest.
Born in Swoyersville, he was the son of the late George and Helen Soboleski Sitar.
Prior to retirement, he was employed at the Tobyhanna Army Depot. He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Rebecca Sitar; and brothers, George and Stanley Sitar.
Surviving are his wife, the former Mary Scott; sons, Joseph; Thomas; Michael and wife, Maria; and David; grandchildren, Anjolie, Aiden, Jacob and Lucas; a brother, Walter and wife, Kathy; and sister, Genevieve "Dolly" Yonick and husband, Steve.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 2, 2019