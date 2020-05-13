Home

McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
Joseph Albert Anthony McPeek


1942 - 2020
Joseph Albert Anthony McPeek Obituary
Joseph Albert Anthony McPeek, born Feb. 5, 1942, in Ashley, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home in Wilkes-Barre, surrounded by his family.

He has joined his beloved wife, Gayle Irene Biggs, in heaven. Sealed together for time and all eternity.

Soon after school he enlisted in the Army and served well for four years, most of it in Germany. Upon finishing his military time, he returned home to Ashley where he met Gayle Biggs. They were married and started their life together in Ashley. After having two children, Joseph and William, in Ashley, they moved to Wilkes-Barre. Then their favorite child, John, was born. Just kidding, I'm writing this, so, why not.

He was a very hard worker, working two jobs to provide for his family. He is and was a great example to follow. Shortly after moving to Wilkes-Barre, he and our mother welcomed two missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints into our home and it changed our family forever. After becoming a member he was quickly called into leadership positions that taught him much and for over 15 years served as a counselor to the Bishop.

He leaves behind his three sons, Joseph, William and John; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McCune Funeral Service Inc. is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 13, 2020
