Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph DeSanto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Angelo DeSanto Jr.


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Angelo DeSanto Jr. Obituary

Joseph Angelo DeSanto Jr., 58, of Pittston, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Highland Manor, Exeter.

Born in Pittston on Dec. 1, 1961, he was the son of the late Joseph A. DeSanto Sr. and Rita A. Soltis DeSanto.

He was a graduate of Pittston Area High School and Penn State University. He was an Eagle Scout, Troop 303, Pittston.

Joseph is survived by a sister, Diane Klush and her husband, James, Pittston; a brother, Frank DeSanto and his wife, JoAnn, West Wyoming; nieces and nephews, Dr. Dana Klush, DPM, Taylor; Jaclynn Kendzor and her husband, Michael, and children, Lucy and Stanley, Yatesville; Olivia Klush, Pittston; Michael DeSanto, Bethlehem; and godson, Chase DeSanto, West Wyoming.

Special thank you to Dr. Mauer Biscotti, everyone at Highland Manor and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the compassionate care they gave to Joseph.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

To leave an online condolence, visit Joseph's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -