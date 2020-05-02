|
|
Joseph Blasi, 92, of Avoca, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Scranton, Oct. 19, 1927, and was the son of the late Joseph and Christina Colizzo Blasi.
Joseph was a member of Queen Of The Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. He was a graduate of Central High School, Scranton. Joe was employed as a union painter and retired from West Side Paint with 40 years of employment. He was a life member of the Painters Union, a member of the South Side Bacholors Club, South Scranton. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and fishing, and had a passion for harness racing. Joe was the owner of several harness horses and his racing took him to many harness events throughout the East Coast. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his with, Dorothy Kubowitz Blasi, who passed away in 2008; also his brothers, Vito and Chris Blasi.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Coval and her husband, George, Moosic, and his son, Christopher and his wife, Laurie, Avoca. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Michael and Nichole Blasi; Nick Coval and his wife, Megan; and Beverly Krumsky and her husband, Jason; grandchildren, Annie and Gracie Coval; his brother, Angelo and his wife, Jean, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Private interment service will be held in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
The family will have a Memorial Mass at a later date when family and friends can come together to celebrate Joseph's life.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 2, 2020