Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Joseph C. Ford

Joseph C. Ford Obituary
Joseph C. Ford, 78, of Shavertown, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home.

Born in Nanty-Glo, he was the son of the late Joseph and Thelma Ford.

Joseph retired from the Luzerne County Housing Authority. He was currently employed by the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino.

He was a member of St. Francis Cabrini Church and a social member at the Black Diamond American Legion and VFW-Dupont. He also coached Swoyersville Little League and Swoyersville Sailors Youth Football Association.

An avid outdoorsman, Joseph enjoyed hunting, family gatherings and yearly trips to Florida with his wife. He had a hands-on approach to life and spent countless hours sharing his knowledge and love of cars with family and friends. He will be remembered for his love of classic cars, most recently his red 1980 Corvette.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Ford; and son, Jody Ford; Gilbert "Gibby" Wadell, brother; and sister, Carolyn Lyttle.

Surviving are his wife, Bernardine Sweeney; brother, Gary Boring, Vintondale; children, Sandy Kennedy, Larksville; Lisa Garrison, Dallas; Joseph Ford, Harveys Lake; and Traci Shoemaker, Nanticoke; grandchildren, Jody Ford; Danielle Guitson-Jenkins; and Shawn Ford; Andy Chopka; J.C. Candeloro; Nicholas Floyd; Alexander Floyd; Kathleen Ford; Emily Ford; Lauren Ford; and Zachary and Abby Shoemaker. He was the grandfather to numerous beloved great and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a future date to be announced.

Arrangements are by Snowdon Funeral Home, Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 1, 2020
