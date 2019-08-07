|
Joseph C. Hoheneder, 89, entered eternal peace at 8:25 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family.
Known as Joe to all, he was the loving husband of Dolores "Dolly" Hoheneder Chepulis, with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage on June 15 this year.
Joe valued his family above all and kept close ties to his roots, often spending summers at Harveys Lake. He was known for his friendly demeanor, outstanding sense of humor and smile that would light up the room.
A viewing will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in St. Joseph's Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York, and again in the church from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
John W. Keffer Funeral Home Inc., York, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 7, 2019