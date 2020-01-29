|
Joseph C. Jarski Sr., 60, of Berwick, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home.
Born July 13, 1959, in Kingston, he was the son of the late Charles Joseph and Helen Golias Jarski.
Joseph was a graduate of Bishop O'Reilly High School, Kingston, Class of 1977, and King's College, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting in 1988.
Mr. Jarski was employed as CFO for C & D Waterproofing and was owner and operator of Joseph C. Jarski Accounting.
Joseph was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Berwick, and a past member of Beyond Violence. He served as chief auditor for Salem Twp. and also served on the financial committee for Holy Family School. An avid sports fan, he was a coach for Swoyersville football and Little League and was a member of the Booster Club for the Wyoming Valley West Spartans. He trained altar boys at Holy Trinity Church, Swoyersville.
Among his interests were gardening, vacationing at the beach, spending time with his children and his dogs, Bear and Ivy.
Surviving are his wife of 40 years, the former Kathleen Coleman; two sons, Joseph C. Jarski Jr., Fredericksburg, Va.; and Matthew J. Jarski and his wife, Amanda, Montandon; and his sister, Donna, wife of Mark Ontko, Swoyersville.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Friday in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1730 Fowler Ave., Berwick, with the Very Rev. Francis J. Tamburro, V.F., his pastor, officiating as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The University of Pennsylvania Hospital Department of Neurology, giving.apps.upenn.edu; or to Haven to Home, P.O. Box 851, Berwick, PA 18603.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Berwick.
For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 29, 2020