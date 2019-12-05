|
Joseph C. Pisack, 86, of Meshoppen, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at The Gardens in Tunkhannock.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 15, 1933, and was the son of the late Joseph F. and Anna Joba Pisack.
Joseph graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1952 and served in the United States Army as a tank mechanic and military police officer during the Korean conflict. He was employed by BF Goodrich, Exeter, for 29 years and later worked for Yeagly Home Builders, Mountain Top, for seven years. Joseph was a member of Springville United Methodist Church. He enjoyed wine making, camping, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Robert Pisack; stepson, William Sesson; and daughter-in-law, Mary Sesson.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 28 years, the former Lois Lee; sons, Carl Pisack (Denise), Pittston; daughter, Janice Timek (Jerry Sr.), Duryea; stepsons, Michael Sesson Jr. (Frances), Shavertown; and Richard Sesson, Montrose; sisters, Barbara Mendola and Mary Mayo, both of Wilkes-Barre; brother-in-law, Raymond Mayo; sister-in-law, Joan Pisack; grandchildren, Jerry Timek, Jr., C.J. Pisack and Eric Pisack; step-grandchildren, Michael and Claire Sesson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Terry Hughes, pastor of Springville United Methodist Church, officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 5, 2019