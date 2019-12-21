Home

Joseph D. "Max" Chipego


1939 - 2019
Joseph D. "Max" Chipego Obituary
Joseph D. (Max) Chipego of Swoyersville, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in River Run Rehabilitation Center, Kingston, after a brief illness.

Born in Swoyersville on March 22, 1939, he was the son of the late Mamie and Joseph Chipego.

Max was a graduate of Swoyersville High School and was a Marine Corps veteran. He was co-owner of Rick and Max Service Station and the owner of Quarteroni Brothers Sporting Goods for 25 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Marion; sisters, Ruth, Syracuse; Rita, California; Jean, Delaware; and Joanne, Kingston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the wonderful staff at River Run for the care that they gave to Max.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences can be sent to www.betzjastremski.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 21, 2019
