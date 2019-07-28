|
Joseph D. Dixon, 76, of Forty Fort, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, in Residential Hospice inpatient unit, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Samuel Dean and Elna Joy Faux Dixon. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Barna Trucking for 25 years. He was the lay minister for the Apostolic Church of Benton for five years and the New Life Apostolic Church of West Pittston.
Joe had a passion for horses which he loved to train and ride. He enjoyed western movies and traveling with his wife Mary to various venues for country dancing.
Preceding him in death was a grandson, Christopher Wanet; sisters, Jessi Sweeny and Elna Noone.
Surviving are his wife of 28 years, the former Mary A. Slashinski Dixon; children, Sherry Mercavitch and her husband, Chris, Exeter; Joseph Dixon and his wife, Angela, Larksville; Sandy Eramo and her husband Sam, Exeter; Dena Skripkunas, Exeter; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Bill Dixon and his wife, Dorothy, Dallas; sister; Tammy Dixon, Wilkes-Barre; stepchildren; Joseph Fitz and his wife, Lisa, Blakeslee; Lynne Fitz, Fort Mill, S.C.; David Fitz and his wife, Penny, Allentown; five step-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in New Life Apostolic Church, 207 Boston Ave., West Pittston, with the Rev. Philip Webb officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Life Apostolic Church. Arrangements are by Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 28, 2019