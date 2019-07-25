Joseph Dugan, 99, of Nanticoke, died peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



At the time of his death, he resided at St. Therese Residence, Wilkes-Barre, where he received compassionate and loving care for almost four years.



Mr. Dugan was born Sept. 19, 1919, in Buttonwood, Hanover Twp., a son of the late Max and Catherine Sivick Dzugan and attended Hanover Memorial High School.



He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II as a radar and sonar operator on the minesweeper, U.S.S. Notable. He worked for the U.S. Government for 30 years, including most of them at Tobyhanna Army Depot. He lived in Gouldsboro during this time and enjoyed fishing in Gouldsboro Lake. He was a founder of The Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Mt. Pocono.



After retirement from the depot, he moved to Nanticoke and, after a brief period of R&R, began to work for Child Development Council, Wilkes-Barre, until he was 85 years old, enjoying his time there with the children and staff. He also enjoyed cultivating his vegetable garden and sharing the bounty with others. He was a very active member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wilkes-Barre.



His beloved wife, Alma Jaikes died July 4, 1998. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Ann Ormanoski, Mary Burke and Sophie Van Vleck; and brothers, Alex, Michael, Peter and Paul.



He is survived by his brothers, Max Dzugan, Larksville; and Anthony Dugan, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.; daughter, Jane A. Dwyer (Gerald Paul Jr.), New York City, N.Y.; granddaughter, Vivian Dwyer; grandson, Daniel Dwyer, his partner, Heather Benson and their children, Nate and Alex Dwyer; and Kyle and Katharine Benson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Aug. 17 in St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1000 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Joshua DeYoung, his pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery with military honors accorded by the U.S. Navy.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church or St. Therese Residence, 260 S. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.



To send condolences and for information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 25, 2019