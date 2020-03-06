|
|
Joseph E. Iracki, 95, of Nanticoke, passed away Monday evening, March 2, 2020, at home.
He was born in Nanticoke to the late Joseph and Victoria Jarosz Iracki. Joseph was a 1942 graduated of Nanticoke High School.
He was an Army Air Corps veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific Theater. Joseph was employed as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Nanticoke for over 30 years prior to retirement and was affectionately known as "smiling Joe, the mailman."
He was a member of St. Faustina Kowalski Catholic Church, Nanticoke. Joseph was a member of the church choir and past president and member of the church's Holy Name Society. He was past commander and honor guard member of American Legion Post 350, member of the National Association of Letter carriers, and past President and member of the ACON Club.
He was proud to have been a member of the Gallon Plus Club of American Red Cross, having donated more than 18 gallons of blood. He was an avid bowler maintaining over a 180 average into his 80s. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was extremely proud of the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He was kind and generous and set a great example for all members of his family.
Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Julia; infant son, Edward; brothers, Thaeddeus, Mitchell and Stanley Iracki.
He is survived by his sons, Attorney Joseph F. Iracki and wife, Sandra, Nanticoke; Dr. Daniel Iracki and wife, Dr. Natalie Iracki, Pittsburgh; Thomas Iracki and wife, Mary McNally; Chandler, Ariz.; grandchildren, Joseph J. Iracki and wife, Trish; Douglas M. Iracki and wife, Leslie; Attorney Daniel A. Iracki and wife, Amy; Attorney Maria Iracki-Gargrave and husband, Nathan; Kimberly Iracki and fiancé, Gavin Newkirk; and Gina Iracki Schwarz and husband, Attorney Steven Schwarz; great-grandchildren, Damon, Maksym, Irelyn, Hudson, Joseph Riley, Barrett and McLane Iracki; and Nora and Scout Gargrave.
The family wishes to acknowledge Joseph's caregiver, Sandra, for her dedication in providing care to Joseph.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina's Parish, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.
Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Newport Twp.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Building Fund of St. Faustina's Parish in Joseph's memory.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 6, 2020