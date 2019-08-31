Home

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Nicholas Church
226 S. Washington St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Church
226 S. Washington St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Church
226 S. Washington St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Joseph E. Matiska Obituary
Joseph E. Matiska, 64, of Plains Twp., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late John and Lucy Wujcik Matiska. Joe was a graduate of Coughlin High School. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by the Social Security Administration.

Joe was a member of St. Nicholas Church, South Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Surviving are his sisters, Phyllis Wujcik and Marie Matiska, of Hanover Twp.; brother, John Matiska Jr., Wilkes-Barre; nephew, Sean Matiska; and many dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 or to the S.P.C.A. of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Joe's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 31, 2019
