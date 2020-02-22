Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Stempien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. Stempien Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph E. Stempien Sr. Obituary
Joseph E. Stempien Sr., 92, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the Gino Merli Veterans Center, Scranton.

He was born in Mocanaqua, a son of the late Peter and Nellie Stempien. Joseph was a Navy Veteran, serving during World War II. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed for many years by the Stegmaier Brewing Company and by the Gibbons Brewing Company.

He was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish Wilkes-Barre. He was also, a member of American Legion Post 132, Wilkes-Barre.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Genevieve Hajduga Stempien, in 2009; and by his great-grandson, Scott Joseph Emerick. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Carl and John Stempien.

Surviving are his children, Joseph Stempien Jr. and his wife, Eileen, Wilkes-Barre; and Karen Keating and her husband, James, Mountain Top; granddaughters, Lee Ann Stempien; and Lauren Stempien and her fiancé, Scott Emerick; great-granddaughter, Belle Emerick; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.

Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's memory to the Gino Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503, or to Asera Care Hospice, 1212 S. Abington Rd., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Joseph's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -