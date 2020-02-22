|
|
Joseph E. Stempien Sr., 92, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the Gino Merli Veterans Center, Scranton.
He was born in Mocanaqua, a son of the late Peter and Nellie Stempien. Joseph was a Navy Veteran, serving during World War II. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed for many years by the Stegmaier Brewing Company and by the Gibbons Brewing Company.
He was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish Wilkes-Barre. He was also, a member of American Legion Post 132, Wilkes-Barre.
Joseph was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Genevieve Hajduga Stempien, in 2009; and by his great-grandson, Scott Joseph Emerick. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Carl and John Stempien.
Surviving are his children, Joseph Stempien Jr. and his wife, Eileen, Wilkes-Barre; and Karen Keating and her husband, James, Mountain Top; granddaughters, Lee Ann Stempien; and Lauren Stempien and her fiancé, Scott Emerick; great-granddaughter, Belle Emerick; and nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.
Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's memory to the Gino Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503, or to Asera Care Hospice, 1212 S. Abington Rd., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting Joseph's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 22, 2020