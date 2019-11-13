|
Joseph E. Stobodzian, 73, of West Main Street, Nanticoke passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Joe was born in Nanticoke, son of the late Joseph and Veronica Wall Stobodzian. He was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1965, and Wilkes-Barre Business College.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Luzerne County Courthouse for 33 years.
Joe was a member of St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke.
Joe was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, the former Carol Uczen; daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Franco Pastore; and two grandchildren, Rocco and Isabelle, Maryland, whom he was so proud of and brought him great joy and many special memories.
"Jaja" was an avid fan of Penn State football and all high school football, along with boys and girls basketball.
His grandchildren were the highlight of his life, attending their soccer, basketball games and dance competitions. They loved his jokes and the funny songs that he made up. He always had a joke for everyone he knew and will be missed by everyone who touched his heart.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in St. Faustina Parish Church.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 13, 2019