Joseph E. Walsh, 86, of Clarks Summit, formerly of Madison Twp., died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Regional Hospital in Scranton.



He was the widower of Ruth Larneard Walsh, who passed away on Sept. 4, 2004. The couple was married for 34 years. Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Catherine Morahan Walsh.



Joe attended Dunmore schools and served in the U.S. Army during the



Joe loved riding his mower and could often be found in his neighbor's yard or throwing up dust on a dry day.



Joe is survived by his children, Sharon R. Burton, Dallas; Jean Niemiec, Throop; Joan Barrett and her husband, Norman, Dickson City; and Donald J. Simonson, Moscow; his grandchildren, Tammy Wahl and her companion, Melvin Meekins; Stacie Lewis and her husband, Paul; Jennifer Niemiec and her companion, Wade Kapelanovich; Scott Barrett and his wife, Brenda; Kerry Zabriski and her husband, Jude; Heather Newton and Christina Simonson; and his 11 great-grandchildren.



The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp.



Interment with military honors will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



Viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to PA s Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17112.



To share your fondest memories of Joseph, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.





