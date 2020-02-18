|
Joseph Edward Wisniewski, 76, of Nanticoke, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Born Aug. 13, 1943, in Nanticoke, Joseph was the son of the late Joseph and Cecilia Dombrowski Wisniewski.
Joseph was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1961, and was a machine attendant at RCA Mountain Top.
Joseph was preceded in death by his brother, John Wisniewski.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marcella Stavitski Wisniewski; daughters, Pamela Mulaski; Denise Rosick; Sandra Owazany; and Cheryl Bunk; son-in-laws, William Rosick; and Christopher Bunk; grandchildren, Steven Owazany; Brian Rosick; Ryan Owazany; Brandon Mulaski; Kyle Rosick; Jessica Owazany; and Gage Bunk.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Faustina Parish, main site, Hanover St., Nanticoke.
Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home, 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke
Joseph will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
The family would like to thank both the out patient and in patient units of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the kindness and compassion in taking care of Joseph.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 18, 2020