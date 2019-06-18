The Rev. Joseph F. Cipriano, pastor Emeritus of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, and a former resident of Villa St. Joseph, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Allied Services Hospice Center.



Father Cipriano, son of the late Rocco and Philomena DeVito Cipriano, was born in Scranton on April 29, 1932. He received his early education in Scranton public schools, and his high school education at St. Paul's High School, Scranton. He attended the University of Scranton and continued his studies for the priesthood at Mount St. Mary's Seminary, Emmitsburg, Md. He was ordained May 23, 1959, in the Cathedral of St. Peter, Scranton, by the Most Rev. Jerome D. Hannan, D.D., late Bishop of Scranton.



Father Cipriano served as assistant pastor at St. Elizabeth Church, Bear Creek; and Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Carbondale. On Sept. 14, 1966, he was assigned to his first pastorate at Holy Rosary Church, Wilkes-Barre. Father also served as pastor of Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton, from 1968 to 1970; Immaculate Conception Church, West Pittston, from 1971 to 1974; St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, from 1974 to 1977; and St. Rocco Church, Dunmore, from 1977 to 1984. On Sept. 6, 1984, Father was assigned as pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, where he served until his retirement and appointment as Pastor Emeritus on July 10, 2007. In addition to his parochial duties, Father Cipriano also served the Diocese as Dean of the Old Forge Deanery.



In his younger days, Father Cipriano was an accomplished boxer. It was a sport that he thoroughly enjoyed. He was also a catcher for St. Paul's in Scranton. It was a position he played during his baseball days at the University of Scranton as well. Father Cipriano faithfully served the Diocese of Scranton, recently observing his 60th anniversary of ordination.



He was preceded in death by eight siblings, Frances Golden, Mary Ardoline, John Cipriano, Louis Cipriano, Rocco Cipriano, Benjamin Cipriano, Michael Cipriano and Anthony Cipriano.



Father Cipriano is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews; and a sister-in-law, Ellen Cipriano, Dunmore.



The viewing will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Prince of Peace Parish (St. Mary's Church), 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. A Solemn Vespers service will be celebrated at 7 p.m. in Prince of Peace Parish.



A Pontifical Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Prince of Peace Parish by the Most Rev. Bishop Joseph C. Bambera of Scranton. An additional viewing will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday prior to the Mass. Interment will follow in the cathedral cemetery, Scranton.



Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Ferri and Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge.



