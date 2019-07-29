|
Joseph F. Kishel, 93, formerly of Exeter, passed away Thursday evening, July 25, 2019, having spent the last nine months as a resident at Partridge-Tippett Nursing Facility of the Wesley Village Campus in Jenkins Twp.
His beloved wife of over 60 years was the late Hilda J. Mussel Kishel, who passed away June 18, 2014. Before moving to Exeter, he and Hilda lived in Clarks Summit for many years.
Born May 29, 1926, in Swoyerville, Joseph was the son of the late Joseph F. Kisielewski Kishel and Pauline Olszewska Kishel.
Raised in Swoyerville, Joseph was a graduate of the former Swoyerville High School, Class of 1944.
A United States Army Air Force veteran, Joseph honorably served his country for two years during World War II. He attained the rank of Corporal while assigned to the 719th Bomb Squadron, and worked on the B-29 Superfortress heavy bomber.
Following his service in the military, Joseph went on to attend Bucknell University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in engineering in 1950.
Prior to his retirement in 1988, Joseph was employed for many years as a mechanical, and later, nuclear engineer in the aerospace and oil exploration industries, and was the named inventor in dozens of patents. After retiring from Weston Schlumberger, Joseph went on to teach engineering courses at Bucknell University.
Joseph was a skilled carpenter, and built many of the houses in which his family lived. He was also an avid reader of history and literature throughout his life, and remained deeply concerned about the current state of our country's government until the day he died.
Family was the center of Joseph's life and he treasured every moment he had with his wife, children and grandchildren. His grandchildren always held a special place in his heart and he was truly instrumental in each of their lives. His presence will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Joseph and Pauline, and his wife Hilda, Joseph was preceded in death by his grandson, Aaron, who passed away in March of 1991; his brother, John Kishel; and his sister, Edna Baron.
Joseph is survived by his four children, Kathryn Landau and her husband, Charles, Candler, N.C.; Joseph Kishel and his wife,Virginia, Basking Ridge, N.J.; Jeffery Kishel and his wife, Melissa, Miami Beach, Fla.; MaryJo Kishel Donvito and her husband, Frank, Exeter; his grandchildren, Sarah, Andrew, Nathaniel, Jacob, Catherine, Jacqueline, Katlin, Chloe, Joshua and Nicole; his sister, Lillian Kishel, California; his sister-in-law, Helena Kishel, California; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services for Joseph will be held for the immediate family.
Funeral arrangements for the Kishel family have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
To send the Kishel family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website at www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com or Facebook page.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 29, 2019