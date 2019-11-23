|
|
Joseph F. Mucha, 96, a resident of Swoyersville, passed into eternal life on Thursday morning, Nov. 21, 2019, in the Highland Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Exeter, where he was a guest for the past two years.
Born on Jan. 21, 1923, in Swoyersville, Joseph was one of eight children born to the late Edward and Mary Krull Mucha.
Joseph was a lifelong resident of Swoyersville and a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School.
A United States Army Air Corps veteran, Joseph honorably served his country for nearly three years during World War II with the 560th Army Air Force Bombardment Squadron. He was awarded the Distinguished Unit Badge, the European-African-Middle Eastern Ribbon with six bronze stars and the Good Conduct Medal. Upon his honorable discharge on Oct. 28, 1945, Joseph attained the rank of sergeant.
Prior to his retirement, Joseph was employed as a machinist for the A. Rifkin Company, Hanover Twp. In his earlier years, he was employed as a machinist for the former Duplan Silk Mill, Luzerne.
A faithful Catholic, Joseph was a lifelong member of the former St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Swoyersville. Following the consolidation of his church, he became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.
Joseph's favorite pastime was golfing with his family and friends and he looked forward to his annual golf trips to Hilton Head, S.C.
In addition to his parents, Edward and Mary Mucha, Joseph was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Mucha and Stephen Mucha; his sisters, Mary Mucha, Anna Wasko, Helen Strish, Victoria Allen and Matilda "Tillie" Popson; and his nephew, Terry Wasko.
Joseph is survived by his nieces, Sandra Sabetta and Sharon Popson; his nephews, Michael Popson, Kevin Popson, Christopher Mucha, Scott Wasko and Jeff Wasko; and his great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at the Highland Manor, Exeter, for the outstanding and compassionate care they provided Joseph over the past two years.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral, which will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday from the Wroblewski Funeral Home, Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, his Pastor, officiating.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary the Maternity Roman Catholic Cemetery, West Wyoming, where military honors will be accorded by the United States Army.
Family and friends are invited to attend Joseph's viewing, which will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
For information, or to send Joseph's family an online message of condolence, visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joseph's memory to a .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 23, 2019