Joseph F. Schultz Jr.


1952 - 2020
Joseph F. Schultz Jr. Obituary

Joseph F. Schultz Jr., 67, of Ashley, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 6, 1952, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Schultz Sr. and Joan Ahlbrandt Swiderski.

Joseph was employed as a mechanic by Harry and Jacks, Wilkes-Barre, before retiring. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was especially good at Sudoku. He loved spending time with his pets and his family. He will be remembered for his famous line, "At least I got you to laugh."

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost 41 years, Regina "Reggie" Adams Schultz; sisters, Helen Burke and husband, Peter Burke Sr.; and Pam Kozemko; nephew, Peter Burke Jr. and wife, Heidi; niece, Stacey Shipkowski; and several other nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses that took care of Joseph through the years.

Arrangements were private for the family from Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre.


