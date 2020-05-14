|
|
Joseph F. Slaski, 76, of Larksville, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home.
Born Jan. 20, 1944, he was the son of the late Joseph Slaski and Bertha Danielowicz Slaski. Joseph was a graduate of Plymouth High School, a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth, and a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, the former Barbara Kozik; daughters, Lori Endlich and her husband, Doug; and Linda Slaski; and grandchildren, Connor and Logan Taylor; and Ryan Endlich.
Funeral services will be held at a later date with interment in St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Twp.
Arrangements are by S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
Joseph's family would like to thank Dr. Shamsedeen, his nurses and staff and the doctors and nurses at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for their care and compassion.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 14, 2020