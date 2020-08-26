Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
Joseph F. Spiccioli, 82, of Pittston Twp., passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Louis and Margaret Lombardi Spiccioli.

Joseph was a graduate of Pittston Twp. High School and was employed as a service manager by numerous local car dealerships. He was a life member of the Pittston Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, an avid golfer and avid New York Yankee fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Siewell Spiccioli; and brother, Dr. Louis Spiccioli II.

He is survived by his sons, Joseph Spiccioli, Baltimore, Md.; and Dr. Michael Spiccioli, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Caroline, Will, Matthew and Nickolas Spiccioli; sister-in-law, Rosemary Spiccioli; brother-in-law, Thomas Basarab; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A walk through visitation will be held, following the current CDC guidelines, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held with internment in St. Rocco's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a financial donation to the Pittston Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept., 3600 North Twp. Blvd., Pittston Twp., PA 18640.

To leave a condolence, go to adonziofuneralhome.com.


