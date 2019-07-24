Joseph F. "Sonny" Thomas, 80, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, while in residence at The Chelsea at Bridgewater, N.J.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Afterward, he resided in Rahway, N.J.; Beachwood, N.J.; and Cranford, N.J., before moving to a Bedminster, N.J., in 1993.



He was employed as a post office clerk for over 33 years in the Rahway, Vauxhall and Cranford branches, retiring in 1992. Joe was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Toms River and a volunteer fireman in Sugar Notch.



In his spare time, he enjoyed swimming, walking, watching westerns and especially spending time with his grandchildren, who were the joy of his life. Joe was also an avid New York Mets and NCAA college athletics fan. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.



He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Thomas (Fairman), who passed away in 2011.



Surviving are his daughter, Debbie Farber (Thomas) and husband, Stuart; son, David Thomas and wife, Regina Locasto; and two grandchildren, Deanna Farber; and Kayla Burton (Farber) and husband, Michael.



Services will be private.



Arrangements are by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave., Somerville. To send condolences, visit brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 24, 2019