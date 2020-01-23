|
Joseph Francis Snee, 87, of Bel Air, Md., passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, Md.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary "Mae" MacAdara Snee and husband of the late Rosemary Snee.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served his country in the Korean War. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Bonaventure University and his Master of Arts degree at the University of Maryland College Park. He was an educator for Harford County Public Schools in the role of English teacher and supervisor of PPW. He was in the Harford County Public School Hall of Fame and a charter member of the local chapter of the Knights of Columbus and the Maryland Golf and Country Club. He dearly loved his wife, Rosie, five children, 21 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He enjoyed vacationing in Bethany Beach with his entire family and was a huge Ravens, Orioles and Terps fan.
In addition to his wife and parents, he we predeceased by his brother, Tom Snee.
Joseph is survived by his sons, Joseph F. Snee Jr.; Sean P. Snee Sr.; and Timothy Snee; two daughters, Mary K. Malone; and Maureen Baxter; 21 grandchildren, Jay, Jack, Kieran and Keely Kleman; Megan and Joey Snee; Sarah Brasch; Stephanie Lockshaw; Tyler and Nick Baxter; Sean Jr., Brian, Eric, Kevin, Austin, Siera and Shane Snee; Erin and Colin White; McKenzie Massimini; and Delaney Miller; great-grandchildren, Finn and Lucy Brasch; and Bella Grace Massimini; brothers, Donald J. Snee, Bill Snee and Jay Snee; and sisters, Mary Pat Sherman; and Nancy Snee.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Dec. 18, 2019, in St. Margaret Catholic Church, Bel Air, Md. Interment took place in Highview Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund.
Condolences may be left in the guest book at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 23, 2020