Joseph G. Dobash, 91, formerly of Wilkes-Barre Twp., more recently a resident of Little Flower Manor fell asleep in the Lord early Friday morning, June 7, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born Sept. 7, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre Twp., he was a son to the late John and Catherine Boker Dobash.



Educated in township schools, he was a member of the Class of 1945 from the former Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School.



He was an active member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre Twp., where he served as assistant cantor.



Until his retirement, Mr. Dobash was employed by King's College in Wilkes-Barre for 25 years. Prior to that, he worked with Teleradio in Wilkes-Barre Twp. for twenty years.



Proud of his township roots, he served as a member of the Wilkes-Barre Twp. planning committee since 1985.



Joseph was preceded in death by a brother, John; and by sisters, Mary Davis, Irene Dobash Johnson and Florence Ruth.



Left to cherish his memory are several nieces and nephews, including his caregiver, John M. Dobash, Mountain Top, fellow parishioners and dear friends.



Funeral services for Mr. Dobash will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday with Panachida from Wilkes-Barre Heights location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 281 E. Northampton St., followed by the Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 526 Church St., Wilkes-Barre Twp.



The Rev. Father Mykhaylo Prodanets, pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist assisted by George Daru as cantor.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Assumption of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Lake Street, Dallas.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the Dobash family for visitation and shared remembrances Monday morning from 9 a.m. to service time.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the Dobash family for visitation and shared remembrances Monday morning from 9 a.m. to service time.