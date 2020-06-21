Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Horny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph G. Horny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph G. Horny Obituary
Joseph G. Horny, 89, of White Haven, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Joseph was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Novotnak Horny. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School, Class of 1948. Joseph worked as a newspaper pressman for the Star Ledger in Newark, N.J. He later worked at the Daily Record in Morristown, N.J., as a foreman in the pressroom until retirement. He was a member of the Pressman Union No. 8 and the Teamsters Union. After retirement, he worked at Big Boulder Ski Resort for several years.

Joseph was a member of St. Patrick's Church in White Haven.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Shimko Horny, in 2013; brother, John Horny; sisters, Anne Swatkoski, Helen Janoski, and Margaret M. Petlock.

Surviving are his brothers-in-law, Elmer Petlock and Robert Shimko; sister-in-law, Marion Horny; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Uncle Joe enjoyed being with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed his weekly trips out with his neighbors.

Friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. All those attending are required to wear a mask and abide by the CDC and state requirements for social distancing.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joseph's name to Meals on Wheels, 190 S. Sprague Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.

Online condolences may be made by visiting Joseph's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -