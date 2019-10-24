Home

McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dorrance, PA
View Map
Joseph G. Janosov Obituary
Joseph G. Janosov, 88, of Mountain Top, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late George and Emily Belusko Janosov. Joseph worked as a federal investigator, and most recently worked, before he retired, at the Tobyhanna Army Depot. He served in the United States Air Force, was a member of the St. Mary's Church, Dorrance Twp., and loved the outdoors, hiking and prospecting.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Elizabeth R. Janosov; a brother, George Janosov; and a sister, Mary Savoy.

Surviving are his children, Robert Janosov and wife, Marie; Paul Janosov and wife, Theresa; Tisha McCabe and husband, Ernie; Mary McKeown and husband, Timothy; Michael Janosov and wife, Cindy; Francis Janosov; Joseph Janosov and wife, Cindy; Maureen Maquera and husband, Michael; and Richard Janosov and wife, Jamie; his brother, Francis Janosov; 24 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary's Church, Dorrance Twp. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

McCune Funeral Service Inc. is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 24, 2019
