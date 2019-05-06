Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph G. Kozelsky. View Sign Service Information John V. Morris Funeral Home 625 N. Main Street Wilkes Barre , PA 18705 (570)-823-2754 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph G. Kozelsky, 59, formerly of the North End section of Wilkes-Barre, currently a resident of Royersford, Montgomery County, passed into eternal life on Saturday afternoon, May 4, 2019, in Reading Hospital. after being stricken ill earlier in the week.



Born March 6, 1960, in Wilkes-Barre, he was one of three sons to Robert L. and Clotilda R. Pocceschi Kozelsky of North Wilkes-Barre.



Educated in the city schools, Joseph was a member of the 1978 graduating class of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre. He furthered his education by attending Bloomsburg University and later graduated from King's College, with a bachelor's degree in accounting.



He was employed as a certified public accountant in the Phoenixville area for several years.



In his spare time, and loving the outdoors, Joe was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed golfing with friends and colleagues.



He is remembered as being a loving son, brother and uncle to his family who will miss his caring, quiet demeanor.



Left to cherish his memory, in addition to his parents, are his beloved brothers, Robert J. Kozelsky and his wife, Lori, Mountain Top; and Michael D. Kozelsky and his wife, Kimberly, Royersford; his adoring niece and nephew, Anna and Michael Kozelsky; his aunts, including his godmother, Lucy Pocceschi, Pittston Twp.; and Dolores Yesuvida, North Wilkes-Barre; his uncle, Gabriel Pocceschi, Harding; several cousins and his best friend, Kelly Vesay, Gilbersville.



Funeral services for Joseph will be conducted with a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Parish of St. Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Kenneth M. Seegar, pastor, will serve as celebrant and homilist.



Private interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Twp.



Relatives and friends may join the Kozelsky family for visitation and remembrances from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday directly in the church.



The North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., is honored to care for Joseph and his family at this time.



To send his parents and family words of comfort, perhaps a fond remembrance of Joseph or for directions to church, please visit our family's website at

