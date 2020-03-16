|
Joseph G. Marcin, 88, went quietly to the Lord shortly after sunset on Friday, March 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at home.
Affectionately known as Moe, he was a loving father and grandfather, dear brother, uncle and loyal friend who welcomed everyone with open arms, a good bowl of chicken soup and so much more.
Born Oct. 4, 1931, to the late John and Mary Olejnik Marcin, Joseph was proud to grow up and live life in Swoyersville. He attended Holy Trinity Parochial School, Swoyersville High School and faithfully served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952. After completing radio operator training at 18 years old, he served his country in Japan and Korea and sailed on the Narushio Maru.
On Oct. 25, 1958, Joseph married the love of his life, Catherine E. Jennings, of Hilldale, spending 45 precious years together until her passing in 2004. He was the most loving father to three sons, Joseph S. Marcin and partner, Donna, John J. Marcin and wife, Barbara and Gary Marcin and wife, Kelly; and to daughter, Noel Gerney. Joseph was the epitome of a kind, generous and loving Grandpa, as his grandchildren were the joys of his life, Michael Gerney (loving helper), Daniel Gerney and wife, Lauren, Alexa Mary Marcin, Addison Catherine Marcin, Joshua Felter, Amanda May and Kenny May.
Hard work was imperative for Moe; 100% was never enough. He retired from Yellow Freight System after 36 years in the office and was a member of Teamsters Local 229 and 401. He was very proud to serve the Swoyersville community as councilmen, president of council and tax collector.
Joseph was a member of many organizations close to his heart: American Legion Post 644 Swoyersville, Catholic War Veterans Post 1601, the VFW, the Korean War Veterans and Paradise Social Club. An outdoorsman, Joseph enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially the yearly fishing trips to Black Lake with family and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sister Florence Marcin, SSCM, Mary B. Marcin (Lt. Col. U.S.A.F. retired); brother, John
Marcin and wife, Ryoko; son-in-law, Michael J. Gerney; nieces, Nicole Marcin and Beverly Asbury and dear friend, Frank "Sleepy" Bernoski.
Left to cherish Joseph's memory are brothers, Vincent Marcin and wife, Tricia, Mark Marcin and wife, Bonnie; sister, Ann Cencetti and husband, Dino; loving nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Dolores Evans and Margaret Evans; cousins, and friends. Also, his beloved extended family, Sister Catherine Ann Morris, SSCM; Niles, Jerry, Mary Beth and Carl, Andrew, Jordon and Cameron.
Anyone who knew Moe knows he was truly one of a kind. He spread joy, built bridges and gave love even during the most difficult times. Dad, your fight is finally over. You created a legacy that will never end and we will love you forever.
We'd like to express our many thanks to Dr. James Galasso, Dr. Raymond Joseph and staffs for their exceptional care and concern over the years. Also, his wonderful Fresenius dialysis family, Laird St. (Chris, Mark, TT, Cathy and all) who went above and beyond for Moe.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi officiating. Military honors will be conducted by AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home
Donations may be sent to the Social Concerns Committee of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville, or to any charity you hold dear.
"With respect to current issues, your presence is appreciated but your safety is our main concern. Follow advice regarding hand hygiene recommendations and please stay home if you are not feeling well."
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 16, 2020