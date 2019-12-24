|
|
Joseph G. Oldack, 91, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, after a brief stay at Highland Manor Nursing Center, Exeter.
Joseph was a Navy veteran and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was employed for many years by Diamond Manufacturing.
Joseph was born Jan. 29, 1928, and was the son of the late Joseph D. and Pearl Oldack of Luzerne.
Surviving are his wife, Emelda; sister, Florence Borkowski, Ashley; son, Stephen and his wife, Constance, Kingston; granddaughter, Lynn Albertelli and her husband, Brett; great-grandchildren, Nina and Brooke Albertelli, Pittston Twp.; sister-in-law, Madeline Decker, West Wyoming; nephew, John Borkowski, Sugar Notch.
Private funeral services will be held. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.betzjastremski.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 24, 2019