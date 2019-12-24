Home

POWERED BY

Services
BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
(570) 287-0293
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Oldack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph G. Oldack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph G. Oldack Obituary
Joseph G. Oldack, 91, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, after a brief stay at Highland Manor Nursing Center, Exeter.

Joseph was a Navy veteran and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was employed for many years by Diamond Manufacturing.

Joseph was born Jan. 29, 1928, and was the son of the late Joseph D. and Pearl Oldack of Luzerne.

Surviving are his wife, Emelda; sister, Florence Borkowski, Ashley; son, Stephen and his wife, Constance, Kingston; granddaughter, Lynn Albertelli and her husband, Brett; great-grandchildren, Nina and Brooke Albertelli, Pittston Twp.; sister-in-law, Madeline Decker, West Wyoming; nephew, John Borkowski, Sugar Notch.

Private funeral services will be held. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.betzjastremski.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -