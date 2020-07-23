Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gagliardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Gagliardi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Gagliardi Obituary

Joseph Gagliardi, 66, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Wilkes Barre General Hospital.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on July 4, 1954, the son of the late Michael J. and Elvira Lucadamo Gagliardi.

Joe was a member of the first graduating class of Bishop Hoban High School, Class of 1972.

He was previously employed by CertainTeed, Mountain Top.

He was a member of the Polish American Organization, Hudson.

Joe was a loving and devoted father to his son, Michael, who he considered to be the center of his universe. He cherished his family and many friends who in return also cherished him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Surviving are his loving son, Michael Gagliardi; sisters, Mary Frances Moczulski and her husband, James; Barbara Kinney and her husband, Shawn; brothers, Michael Gagliardi and his wife, Jill; William Gagliardi and his wife, Cindy; and Anthony Gagliardi and his wife, Maryann; and numerous nieces, nephews, several great-nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. Please be aware that COVID-19 restrictions will be in place with masks required, social distancing and 25 people in the facility at a time.

The family would like to take this opportunity to extend their deep gratitude to Dr. Sandhya Desai and Dr. Jeffrey D'Andrea for their excellent care and compassion given to Joe in his time of need.

In memory of Joe's giving nature, donations can be made in his memory to the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg NE Regional Food Bank, 185 Research Dr., Pittston, PA 18640.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -