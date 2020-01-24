|
|
Joseph Gorcenski III, 51, a life resident of Dupont, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his home.
He was reunited with his parents, Joseph E. Gorcenski and Rita Chmielewski Gorcenski, who preceded him in death.
Joe was born in Scranton on Nov. 2, 1968. He was a graduate of Pittston Area High School. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont.
Joseph was employed by St. Luke's Villa, Wilkes-Barre for many years.
Joe was a shy, quiet person who loved the outdoors, animals and his favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Joe cherished his cat, Sabrina, often regaling us with stories and pictures of her antics.
Surviving are his sister, Sheryl "Sheri" Riley and her husband, Michael, Dupont; and his niece, Amanda Boland.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 728 Main St., Avoca, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont. The Rev. Thomas J. Petro will officiate. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Joe's life was a testament to the motto, "Live your own truth" and in Joe's memory, hug your pets today and perhaps make a donation to the Humane Society, 1255 23rd St., NW, Suite 450, Washington, D.C. 20037.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 24, 2020