Joseph H. Rogan Sr., 86, of Avoca, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 24, 1934, to the late Hugh and Marie Kelly Rogan. He lived his entire life in Avoca, except for the time that he spent in the U.S. military service with the U.S. Army T-54-B.
Joseph was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca. He was a graduate of Avoca High School and Johnson Technical School. He worked for a brief time for the Greyhound Bus Company and became a third generation ironworker for more than 35 years, working through Scranton Local 489 Ironworkers Union.
He loved horse racing, cigars, played football, baseball and basketball in his younger years and was an avid sports fan in his later years. He was a member and former commander of the Avoca VFW Post 833 and was a member of the Avoca Jolly Boys Association. He was the coach of the VFW Boy's Basketball team in the Avoca Jolly Boys Basketball league where he won two championships going undefeated in both seasons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Dolores Jagger; his sister, Ruth Grow and her husband, Leonas Grow; and brother-in-law, Tommy Killino.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph T. Rogan, Avoca; Gary and wife, Mery Rogan; and his granddaughter, Kelly, Jakarta, Indonesia; also surviving is his sister-in-law, Margie Killino; niece, Karen Talipski and her husband, Ray; great nephews, Chris and Robert Talipski; nephew, Willy and his wife, Trish Grow; and nephew, Michael Grow.
The family would like to thank Joseph's long time care takers, Darlene Swithers and Diane Welgus, for the many years of loving care given to Joseph. The family would also like to thank Amanda Asay of American Health, the Avoca Ambulance Association for their services and nurse Brianne of Commonwealth Health.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon at Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating.
If attending the Mass, be mindful the church is only allowed to use 50% of their maximum capacity. Kindly use your discretion; masks are mandatory for funeral home and church.
Friends may call for visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 20, 2020