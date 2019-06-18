|
|
Joseph J. Bell, 88, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Yatesville, he was the son of Matthew and Vincenza Bell.
Surviving are his wife, Beth Bell; children, Jane and Vince Kush; Victoria and Matthew Pambianco; Matthew and Peggy Bell; James and Abby Bell; grandchildren, Michael and Rebecca Kush and Megan and Morgan Bell.
Upon Joe's wishes, services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Snowdon Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 18, 2019