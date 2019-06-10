Home

POWERED BY

Services
John V. Morris Funeral Home
625 N. Main Street
Wilkes Barre, PA 18705
(570) 823-2754
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Blizman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. "B." Blizman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph J. "B." Blizman Obituary
Joseph J. "Mr. B." Blizman, 61, a resident of the North End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life unexpectedly Sunday, June 9, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident while riding his beloved moped on a springtime tour of the region.

The north Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. is honored to care for our friend and will announce service details in a forthcoming edition of The Citizens' Voice.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now