|
|
Joseph J. "Mr. B." Blizman, 61, a resident of the North End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life unexpectedly Sunday, June 9, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident while riding his beloved moped on a springtime tour of the region.
The north Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. is honored to care for our friend and will announce service details in a forthcoming edition of The Citizens' Voice.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2019